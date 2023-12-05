Funeral being held Sunday for 1-year-old who drowned in Sandy Springs pond

The toddler was expected to turn 2 years old next month on June 18.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Family of a 1-year-old girl plan to honor her memory and lay her to rest Sunday.

Nirvana Genesis Oliver died Thursday, May 11 after she was pulled from a Sandy Springs pond in at an office complex.

Her mother, Asia Calabrese-Lewis is now accused of murder in the child's death. The toddler was expected to turn 2 years old next month on June 18.

An online obituary lists details for the service for "Baby Nirvana Genesis Oliver," which will be held Sunday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Legacy Chapel in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Those who wish to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nirvana are asked to visit the sympathy store.

Last week, Calabrese-Lewis was seen on a security camera arriving at the Concourse office complex around 6 p.m. with 1-year-old Nirvana.

The complex is known for its distinct skyscrapers, commonly called the "King and Queen" buildings, right at GA-400 and Interstate-285.

Sandy Springs police responded shortly after, when they got a 911 call about a woman -- Calabrese-Lewis -- who "completely nude and dancing explicitly on cars," according to a warrant.

Nirvana's grandfather, Kenneth Oliver, explained that he and his son -- who lived with Calabrese-Lewis just about 100 yards away -- noticed the commotion across the street and went to the scene.

Oliver said when his son saw Calabrese-Lewis being arrested and asked her where the baby was, she reportedly responded, "F the baby." At that moment, police said they didn't know a baby was involved and then began their search for Nirvana, issuing a missing child alert.

Officers started searching the complex that includes several retention ponds. Just about an hour and a half later, at 7:30 p.m., they found Nirvana's body along with a diaper floating nearby.

First responders rushed her to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, just on the other side of I-285, but doctors were not able to revive her.