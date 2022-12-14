Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9

K-9 Igor served the community for 10 years.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade.

Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.

K-9 Igor was responsible for numerous firearm and tracking finds, the department said, and behind millions of dollars of narcotics seizures. Igor was also involved in many dignitary protection details and large-scale public events.

The department noted that K-9 Igor was a valuable team member and will be greatly missed.

Community members were asked to say their final goodbyes at 6010 Sandy Springs Springs Circle at 1:30 p.m.

'A Working Dog's Oath' was written at the end of Sandy Spring Police Department's Facebook post about Officer K-9 Igor; it read:

“I will lay down my life for you and expect nothing but love in return.

I protect my officer with my life, and would gladly take a bullet in his place.

I am sent in to find lost children and fugitives on the run.

I find drugs and weapons and even bombs.

I am the first sent in and sometimes the last to leave.

I am the nose and ears of my officer.

I will protect and serve him.

I would die for him and for you.