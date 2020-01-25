MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Services have been set for a metro Atlanta firefighter who passed away earlier this week.

John Kevin Cash passed away at the Roswell fire station on Tuesday morning, according to Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnette.

Along with serving as a firefighter in Roswell, Cash was also a firefighter with the McDonough Fire Department. Both departments are mourning Cash as a fallen comrade and brother in arms.

Visitation for Cash will be held on Monday, January 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 pm at the Ford Stewart Funeral Home at 2047 Highway 138, in Jonesboro, Ga., 30236.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at 2 p.m. Services will take place at Salem Baptist Church, at 1724 Highway 155 North, in McDonough, Ga., 30252.

Public safety apparatus participating in the processional will be guided by the apparatus staging manager upon arrival, according to Roswell Fire Battalion Chief Pabel Troche.

RELATED: Roswell firefighter passes away

Troche is asking that any public safety apparatus participating to arrive prior to 1:30 p.m.

Cash will be buried following the funeral services at Fairview Memorial Gardens, at 164 Fairview Road, in Stockbridge, Ga., 30281.

In lieu of flowers, everyone is asked to make contributions in Cash's memory to the Roswell Fire and Police Foundation at roswellpf.org -- or the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation at firehero.org.

MORE HEADLINES |

Gwinnett officers hurt during traffic stop outside Norcross bar

Pickens County says goodbye to retired K-9 Arros

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog and owner from icy pond

How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires









