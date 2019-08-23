ATLANTA — Funeral plans have been announced for the family of a renowned Atlanta doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of 58-year-old Marsha Edwards and her two children, 24-year-old Chris Edwards II and 20-year-old Erin Edwards, were discovered Wednesday evening at a townhome on Nobility Way.

The children's father -- Marsha Edwards ex-wife -- Christopher Edwards called police for a welfare check after he was notified that his son had "uncharacteristically not called or shown up for work."

Police believe Marsha Edwards shot and killed her children before turning the gun on herself.

According to Jeff Dickerson, who is acting as spokesperson for Christopher Edwards, a memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Cascade Methodist Church in Atlanta.

The apparent murder-suicide case has shocked those who knew the family. Up to the day that the bodies were discovered, no one had mentioned seeing any signs of trouble, and Marsha Edwards, who kept an active social media profile, had posted a loving message about her children.

Christopher Edwards is a prominent Atlanta surgeon who sits on the boards of public institutions and elite private universities. His ex-wife, who said she had a medical degree, owned and operated a medical supply equipment company and had an extensive history and presence in the Atlanta medical community.

Chris Edwards II, a 2018 Elon graduate, worked as a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta, while Erin Edwards was a rising junior at Boston University who earned rave reviews while interning at WNBC in New York over the summer.

The case is still under investigation.

