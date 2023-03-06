Passenger airlifted after wreck with truck carrying C02 on GA-400 in Cumming, sheriff's office says

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark recommends using Hwy. 9 to avoid the situation.

CUMMING, Ga. — A major wreck kept lanes blocked on GA-400 South in Cumming on Monday morning for several hours.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the wreck occurred when the driver of a Hyundai Elantra crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a HINO truck that was carrying compressed CO2 and CO2 containers.

The collision, the sheriff's office said in a statement, caused both vehicles to flip. Both the driver of the Hyundai and the HINO truck had "superficial injuries," the sheriff's office said, but the passenger in the Hyundai had serious injuries.

"The drivers had superficial injuries and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The passenger in the Elantra had to be extracted from the vehicle and was airlifted to a local trauma center," the sheriff's office said.

The passenger's status wasn't further detailed.

The sheriff's office added that it appeared "driver error is the only factor in the crash" and that an investigation is on-going.

Traffic Red Alert 🚨 Life Flight helicopter on scene at GA 400 South past Hwy 20 in Cumming. All lanes blocked, use Hwy 9 for now. @11AliveNews @11AliveTraffic #11alive — Crash Clark (@CrashClark) March 6, 2023

The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed the traffic situation had cleared around noon.

An earlier GDOT alert said:

"This is a message from Georgia 511 Travel Information. There is a crash on SR 400 South past Buford Hwy in Forsyth County with all lanes blocked. Emergency personnel are on scene. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of clearance at this time. For up-to-the-minute traffic updates, use the Georgia 511 app. More information is available at www.511ga.org."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.