Ga. Dept. of Driver Services to close for system upgrades

They will reopen on Jan. 19, 2021.

ATLANTA — Looking to renew your driver's license this week? It's going to have to wait.

Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) will be closed beginning Thursday, Jan. 14 through, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 for a system upgrade.

During the closing, customers will not be able to visit in person or utilize DDS Online Services or the DDS 2 Go mobile app.

DDS will be back open on Jan. 19, but said they ask for patience as staff adjust to the new system.

“This is an exciting and important technology upgrade for the State of Georgia. It will provide customer service enhancements and increased safeguards for personal information. Customers should expect even faster customer transactions when visiting DDS locations once the upgrade is complete. The 21st century technology will provide robust security upgrades for Georgia’s credentialing system,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said.