Georgia gas shortage | 42% of stations still without gas

ATLANTA — Since Colonial Pipeline returned to normal operations over the weekend, not much change has been seen at Georgia's gas stations.
According to the latest data by Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy, 42% of Georgia's gas stations are still experiencing outages as of Monday morning.
This reflects only a 2% decrease since Sunday morning and only a 7% decrease since last Wednesday.
De Haan estimates Georgia is also seeing an 18 cent per gallon increase on average, which is the most sizeable weekly price jump since Colonial Pipeline shutdown its services.
Experts have estimated it could take several more days into potentially Memorial Day weekend for some areas in Georgia to see gas stations return to normal supply again.