SMYRNA, GA – Sandra Bullock, the Democratic nominee for the Georgia House District 40 seat, intends to withdraw from the November election. Bullock made the revelation in a short interview on her doorstep Wednesday with 11Alive News.

Bullock cited health issues she would not disclose. The namesake of a well-known movie actress, Bullock is a retired Georgia Tech employee and political newcomer. She says she ran for the Democratic nomination as a serious candidate, but says her health won’t allow her to continue her candidacy into November.

“I was naive,” she said.

Bullock beat Erick Allen, a previous candidate for the post. Incumbent Rep. Rich Golick is retiring.

Democrats say when Bullock’s withdrawal becomes official, Allen would become the Democratic nominee because Allen received more than 40 percent of the vote in the primary, and because Bullock withdrew more than 60 days ahead of the general election.

Allen would face Republican Matt Bentley.

Bullock is one of two “namesake” candidates who won Democratic primaries in May. DeKalb County activist Viola Davis beat incumbent Rep. Earnest “Coach” Williams in the House District 87 primary. Davis faces no Republican opposition in November.

