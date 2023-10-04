Wanted Gainesville man shot by law enforcement, officials say | Aerials

Officials said the shooting happened Monday just after 2 p.m. off Brand Drive in Gainesville.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after law enforcement officers shot a Gainesville man wanted for multiple felonies.

The shooting happened Monday at 2:15 p.m. outside a home off Brand Drive, according to officials with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Several law enforcement officers, including a GBI agent, went to the home to serve him a warrant, authorities said.

As law enforcement approached him in the backyard, they realized he had a gun. That's when the situation escalated into a confrontation, which resulted in deputies shooting the man.

Officials said the man was shot "more than once."

Following the shooting, an ambulance was called to the home. Deputies said the man was alert and talking when the medical team arrived on scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

According to authorities, the man was wanted for several felonies including aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery and exploitation of an elder person out of Stephens County.

The 34-year-old was also wanted on a Hall County Superior Court arrest warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.