Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley lane.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley lane.

The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running in the area, causing damage and threatening people.

Police said before they arrived on scene, the man threatened two female paramedics loading a patient. That's when a "citizen shot the subject multiple times."

The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Two other minor injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.