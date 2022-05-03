Man pronounced dead after falling into Lake Lanier while fishing, authorities say

Authorities do not consider his death to be suspicious.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies have identified the man found dead in Lake Lanier.

Deputies pulled Bradley Howell Taylor's body out of the lake Monday after two people walking on a trail by Kensington Alley spotted the 28-year-old.

In Tuesday's update, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said the Gainesville man was fishing on the bank of the lake and somehow slipped into the water. Deputies found Taylor's fishing equipment and were able to identify him by his driver's license that was on him, the sheriff's office said.