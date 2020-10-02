GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Power is out in downtown Gainesville after a garbage truck crashed into a power line pole and took out a transformer, authorities say, and will remain that way possibly as late as noon today.

The Gainesville Police Department posted photos of the crash, which showed the pole knocked over next to a dumpster.

"Utility crews are replacing poles and lines," the department said. "The emergency repairs are expected to last until noon tomorrow."

Police say Jesse Jewel Parkway from Main Street to Atlanta Highway is impacted.

A Georgia Power outage map indicates 21 customers are affected. There is no estimated restoration time yet posted.

"Several power lines were damaged causing a large power outage in the downtown area. Georgia Power is advising the repairs and power restoration may take until tomorrow around noon," the Gainesville Fire Department said. "Please be patient as you move through the area."

