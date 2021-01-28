Here's what we know about the Gainesville hazmat situation

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Multiple people were killed and several injured following the Gainesville hazmat situation that happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Here's what we know:
- What: At least six people were killed and several people were hurt following a Gainesville hazmat situation involving liquid nitrogen, authorities said during an afternoon news briefing. Authorities were originally called to Prime Pak Foods for "a report of burns."
- Where: Foundation Food Group, previously known as Prime Pak Foods located on 2076 Memorial Park Dr, Gainesville, Ga. The facility makes poultry products. In earlier communications, authorities referred to the facility as Prime Pak Foods as opposed to its updated name.
- Deaths at the scene: Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services confirmed there were five people who died at the scene. The identities have not been released but among the deaths were members of the maintenance and supervisory team. All of those who lost their lives have been removed from the scene.
- Additional death: Sean Couch, the director of public relations for Northeast Georgia Health System confirmed the additional death. "... we did have one who died while experiencing treatment in our emergency department." None of the deaths are associated with the fire department, authorities said during a 3:30 p.m. update.
- Out of the 12 patients: Three are in critical condition, three have been treated and released, five are in fair condition. One died. No names have been released at this time. All of the injuries are respiratory in nature at this time.
- Additional injuries: About 130 people were transported to a church for medical evaluation.
- Chemical involved: Liquid nitrogen. As of 3:30 p.m., authorities said the preliminary investigation shows a nitrogen line ruptured. According to the FDA, liquid nitrogen is non-toxic. Liquid nitrogen is not poisonous but can expand up to 695 times in volume when it vaporizes and has no warning properties such as odor or color. If this happens, it can displace oxygen and cause unconsciousness or even death.
- Area: Fire services have deemed the scene safe around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday and now they are moving to a support role with local authorities.
- Covid impact on hospital space: Since the county's covid number fell below 300 hospitalized this week, it helped free "some bed space" for the patients, according to Nicholas Ancrum.
- Additional information: OSHA is on scene investigating. Hall County is handling the death investigation.