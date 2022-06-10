Gainesville woman accused of murder after deputies find 82-year-old fiancé's body in her home

The man's stepdaughter reported him missing to authorities.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 45-year-old woman is accused of murder Friday after investigators said she lived with her dead fiancé's body for months.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies said the man's stepdaughter called them Tuesday to say she had not heard from Leroy Franklin Kramer, Jr. for months. She told deputies she was worried about her stepfather's welfare, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies did a wellness check at Kramer's home on Candler Road and found his body. His fiancé said he died the first week of April and authorities determined the woman had been living with Kramer's remains since that time.

Kramer's cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to an autopsy. Deputies arrested his fiancé Friday.