GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities arrested two women during a sting operation at a local "massage parlor."

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad went undercover to take 50-year-old Mi Young Jeon and 46-year-old Misook Kim into custody for the charge of keeping a place of prostitution.

Kim is also facing prostitution, masturbation for hire, and massage without a license charges.

The operation was launched after law enforcement received complaints. The business, which authorities are referring to as a "massage parlor," is located in the 100 block of John Morrow Parkway in Gainesville.

The investigation is ongoing.

