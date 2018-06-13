GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A Gainesville man is in jail without bond accused of molesting a child following a lengthy investigation.

Jeffery Dean Boger was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home on Wildwood Court in Hall County after investigators concluded he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl he knew.

Boger was charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation for the crimes, which the victim said took place once between December and January.

Investigators obtained warrants for the 39-year-old's arrest on June 11. He's currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

