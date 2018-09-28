GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A family is fighting to get their dog back after it disappeared from their yard and then ended up in the hands of a local animal rescue.

Now, they believe the dog may have been adopted out to another family by mistake. They have been working around the clock to get their dog back and have posted to social media pleading for her safe return - a message that has quickly spread with hundreds of shares.

With that messages, many supporters have taken up the task of being dog detectives trying to help them get their dog back.

Videos of Gorda the 6-year-old toy poodle used to bring joy to her owners. Now, they bring pain to the Perez family.

"As soon as a stranger comes up, she'll throw herself on the floor and show you her belly," Kenya Perez said. "She's just very playful."

Gorda went missing from her family's yard in Gainesville on Wednesday.

"It's a lot of anxiety," Perez said. "I have a toddler apart from that."

Adding to that is the fact that Perez is due to have a baby in just a week and a half. At 36 weeks pregnant and a caesarian section just days away, Perez reached out to local shelters and rescue groups in person and online. She stumbled upon a Facebook post by a rescue group on Thursday afternoon and believed it was Gorda.

So, she and her family made arrangements to meet the owner the next day. But, that's when she said the drama began. Perez said the woman refused to give Gorda back and believes the poodle was adopted by another family.

"This is too much of a headache, Perez said. "I am way too pregnant for this. Our family is suffering way too much to go through something like this. All we want is her back."

After multiple failed attempts to meet the rescue worker, Perez turned to social media trying to find the family who may have Gorda and the family who may have adopted her without knowing she already had a family.

"The only reason we're going this far is because we know the picture she posted up for adoption was Gorda," Perez said.

The family has also offered to pay the adopted family back for any money they spent on Gorda with hopes she'll make her way back to their yard.

