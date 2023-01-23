Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says

Deputies said they found 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw dead in her car in a creek along the road around 6:20 p.m after investigators said she judged a curve wrong.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash.

Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies said they found the 46-year-old dead in her car in a creek along the road around 6:20 p.m.

Officials said no one else was in the car with her at the time of the crash

