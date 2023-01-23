x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Gainesville

Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says

Deputies said they found 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw dead in her car in a creek along the road around 6:20 p.m after investigators said she judged a curve wrong.
Credit: WXIA

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. 

Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree. 

Deputies said they found the 46-year-old dead in her car in a creek along the road around 6:20 p.m.

Officials said no one else was in the car with her at the time of the crash

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

NEWS RELEASE 1-23-2023 Gainesville woman identified as victim in Friday evening car crash A Gainesville woman was...

Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 23, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hall County deputies investigate double murder-suicide in Gainesville

Before You Leave, Check This Out