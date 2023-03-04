Thieves electrocuted, killed in Gainesville heist: Authorities

Investigators are still working to identify the men.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after thieves were electrocuted and killed overnight in a heist at a power substation, the Gainesville Police said.

Crews were called to a transformer fire along Atlanta Highway around 3 a.m. Monday. When the emergency responders arrived, they said they found two men dead from apparent electrocution.

Gainesville Fire Department and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for responders. They were also able to retrieve the two men, officials said.

So far, investigators said it seems the two men trespassed, broke into a fenced area and tried to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed. Investigators are still working to identify them.