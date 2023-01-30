Police investigate shooting in Gainesville shopping plaza; 2 critically hurt

This is a developing story.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two adults were critically hurt Monday evening in a Gainesville shopping plaza after a shooting, police said.

Police have set up crime scene tape during their investigation at 879 Dawsonville Highway. At least five patrol vehicles were shown to be at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville in front of an Old Navy and Ulta beauty store. Investigators roped off the area by the Party City store and blocked entry to a portion of the plaza.

Gainesville Police Department officers said two people were shot and were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Authorities have not said why the gunfire happened or if they are searching for a suspect.

Shooting Investigation- 879 Dawsonville Highway. Two adults shot, transported to hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/H79XleYyMy — Gainesville Police (@COGPolice) January 31, 2023

