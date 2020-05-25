Gainesville DUI driver arrested after car struck by train with passenger still inside

Gainesville Police took the opportunity to urge locals not to drive 'half lit' during the Memorial Day weekend - or any other time.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A passenger is in the hospital after police say a drunk driver got his vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in front of a moving train.

Police in Gainesville, Georgia said that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, a car was hit by a train near Bradford and Moreno streets. Police later found out the reasons that showed that bad judgment apparently struck more than once.

"After missing a turn, the driver decided to drive through a gravel area near the train tracks, getting his vehicle struck between the tracks," police said in an online statement.

However, the driver wasn't the only one put at risk in this situation according to police.

"Unfortunately, the driver had a passenger along for the ride," the agency said.

The train struck the passenger side of the vehicle and ultimately led to injuries that sent that person to the hospital. In their last report, the passenger was stable at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, though an exact condition wasn't provided.

Gainesville Police stressed this is why drivers need to think and avoid unnecessary injury or death as a result of alcohol.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of planning transportation ahead of time during this holiday weekend," Gainesville Police wrote. "Especially if you have been drinking."

They also suggested passengers need to think twice as well.

"As a passenger, know the condition of your driver before tagging along," the department said. "You never know what could happen."

At this point, the driver faces at least one known charge, driving under the influence. It's unclear if his passenger's injuries will mean more to come.