GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at a condemned apartment building where a woman in her late 80s was killed Monday morning.

Crews were called to the Candler Square Apartments off Candler Street around 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building. As firefighters started attacking the fire, the balcony glass door burst - which indicated heavy fire inside of the building.

Crews went inside of the apartment to extinguish the flames. It was not clear if anyone was inside of the building at the time. Fire officials said the structure was condemned because it was unfit for living conditions.

Woman dead after fire at Candler Square Apartments

Once the fire was put out, crews found a woman during a secondary search. Authorities said there were a lot of items throughout the house that hindered fire operations and access.

They took the woman to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The Gainesville Fire Department Fire Marshal’s office is working with the Gainesville Police Department on the cause of the fire and the cause of death for the resident.

ALSO READ |

'My dog is my family' | Firefighters rescue dogs from Marietta apartment fire

'It looked like a scene from hell': Neighbor describes arson fire that damaged 5 homes

Grandmother's prayer closet only thing left standing after tornado demolishes Alabama home

She lost her home in the Alabama tornadoes. Her photos showed up all over Georgia.