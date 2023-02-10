1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say

Police said to expect a "lengthy" road closure.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier.

The road is expected to be closed for a "lengthy" amount of time, while they investigate the crash and clean up the debris.

Gainesville Police did not say at this time what caused the motorcycle and the car to crash into one another.