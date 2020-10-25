Woman struck, killed crossing road in Gainesville

Police said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. and the driver apparently left the scene.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are trying to uncover any information they can find regarding the person who hit and killed a woman on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville.

Investigators said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Athens Street and Athens Highway. Several details are still limited including the type of vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash and the identity of the victim.

It's also unclear with weather played a role in the crash, though storms had been moving into the region in recent hours and at least one photo shared by police shows what appears to be a wet road near where the crash happened.