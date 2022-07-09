Gainesville City Schools hire 10 security guards

The new hires will have to undergo firearm training.

Gainesville City Schools have hired 10 armed security guards.

In a news release, the Gainesville City School System said each elementary and middle school will be assigned its own guard; two guards will go to Gainesville High School.

“We were encouraged to have more than 50 applicants for this new role and have hired an outstanding group,” said Dr. Jeremy Williams, Superintendent of Gainesville City Schools.

The new hires will have to undergo firearm training. The district said they will report to the newly seated safety and security manager, Bonner Burton. Burton came with nearly three decades of experience with the Hall County Sheriff's Department.

"Mr. Burton has put together a solid team and will now begin training and implementation of these new positions and roles. All guards will be in place October 18th at their assigned location," Williams added.

In addition, five Gainesville Police Department School Resources Officers will continue to serve the schools.