Gainesville community will host vigil for 6 people killed in poultry plant nitrogen leak

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A grieving community in Gainesville will come together for a prayer vigil honoring the families of six people who died when liquid nitrogen leaked into the air.

The vigil is set for 4 p.m. outside of the Foundation Food Group located off Memorial Park Drive.

Organizers hope to offer the families peace through prayer.

"We are bringing resources such as counseling, spiritual counseling and other resources for the families and everybody that has been impacted by this tragedy," one organizer said.

Candles and flowers have been placed outside of the building.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office press release, the victims include five men and one woman:

Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville

Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont

Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville

Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville

Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville

Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville

The investigation is expected to take several days. Authorities said results on what caused the leak may come in as early as next week.