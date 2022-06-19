Gainesville crews battle wildland fire near I-985

Heavy smoke can be seen from the interstate.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Firefighters were hard at work on Father's Day trying to contain flames near Interstate 985 in Gainesville, Georgia.

Gainesville Fire Department crews were working the wildland fire Sunday afternoon. A wildland fire is a blaze that does not include a structure and often occurs in vegetation and often encompasses both prescribed burns and wildfire, according to the National Park Service's guidance on wildfires.

Authorities asked drivers to be wary of the smoke. Law enforcement also reduced traffic around exit 20 for safety, GFD said.

The firefighter response included a bulldozer to help contain the fire and individual ground efforts from crew members.

Photos posted by GFD showed a small blaze in the area with heavy smoke spread across the land and near powerlines.

Officials did not say when the fire will be fully contained. No injuries were reported.