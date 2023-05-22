Woman who reported fake kidnapping attempt now facing charges, Gainesville Police say

The 35-year-old's report was widely distributed on social media, police said, adding to public alarm.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman who made fake claims to police that she fought off kidnappers is now facing charges herself.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 35-year-old reported the kidnapping on May 18 in Downtown Square. Officers immediately started investigating the claims, GPD said.

"Using high tech digital evidence and security cameras, investigators were able to track nearly every move of (the woman)," police said. "Sadly, this incident brought forth false public fear and panic to our community."

After debunking the woman's reports, police filed charges. She's now accused of making false statements and causing false public alarm -- both felonies. She's also facing a charge for reporting a false crime, police said.

"Many people went to social media to share the false narrative that was provided by (the woman), thus creating more false public fear. We encourage the public to look towards verified outlets for information," the department said.