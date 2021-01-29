Victims identified in Gainesville liquid nitrogen leak that killed 6 people

Six people were pronounced dead following the incident.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities have released the names of the six people that died Thursday following the Gainesville plant's liquid nitrogen leak.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office press release, the victims include five men and one woman:

Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville

Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont

Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville

Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville

Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville

Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville

Authorities were called to Foundation Food Group, previously known as Prime Pak Foods on Memorial Park Drive Thursday to respond to the scene. Several others were taken to the hospital, including a few firefighters.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows a nitrogen line ruptured.

Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services confirmed five people died at the scene. One person died while experiencing treatment at the hospital. Among the deaths were members of the maintenance and supervisory team.

The ages of the victims were provided by the Foundation Food Group, according to local authorities. Their bodies have been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.