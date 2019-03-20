GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A bomb threat was written on a wall at Gainesville High School Wednesday morning, according to police.

Both the Gainesville Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are at the school investigating.

For now, the school is on a code yellow lock down.

The school district said in a statement:

“We are working with law enforcement to rule out any possible threats. Though it may turn out to be nothing, we are treating the threat seriously and have taken all steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all people on campus.

"At this time, there will be no people allowed on or off our campus. We hope to have the issue resolved very shortly and will update you fully on any changes to our current security status."

This is a developing story -- check back for updates.