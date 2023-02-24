Gainesville hospital officially becomes Level 1 trauma center

The hospital first declared for the status in December. It is now the second Level 1 trauma center in the metro Atlanta area with Grady Memorial Hospital.

Metro Atlanta residents can now get more trauma care treatment after a Gainesville hospital gains Level 1 status, officials said.

The new status makes Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, located on Spring Street, one of five state-designated Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia.

It is also the fourth nationally-verified Level 1 trauma center in the state.

The Gainesville campus treated over 20,000 trauma patients at it's Level 2 status since 2013.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting news for our community and beyond,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System.

Why it's important

Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center closed it's doors last October impacting thousands of residents who needed trauma care. The hospital was one of two Level 1 trauma center with Grady Hospital in the metro. The closing has since caused an influx of patients at Grady who need top trauma care treatment.

According to the American College of Surgeons, verified Level I trauma centers must be capable of providing system leadership and comprehensive trauma care for all injuries.

“Verified Level I trauma centers are considered the ‘gold standard’ across the nation,” said Jesse Gibson, trauma program director at NGMC Gainesville.

Officials with the medical center said that the team has been preparing to become a Level 1 trauma center for a while.

So what's the difference

“The big differences between a Level II and a Level I include a robust academic research component and having the range of surgical subspecialists to be able to care for the most complex of injuries,” Vassy said.

At the moment, Northeast Georgia Medical Center's designation means it strictly focuses on patient care and may choose to outsource more delicate procedures like heart surgeries to Level 1 centers. If its upgraded designation is approved, it will have to put a focus on community outreach, public education and research.

Experts said that Level 1 trauma centers can also help first responders and personnel develop a local trauma system and regional disaster planning.