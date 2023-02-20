Gainesville man arrested, accused of strangling, killing pregnant woman

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, is now being held in the Hall County Jail.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man suspected of strangling a pregnant woman to death in Gainesville has turned himself in to police, authorities said Monday.

Gainesville Police Department investigators have been searching for 20-year-old Max Roacael Sanic since Jan. 29. That's when 22-year-old Juana Jose was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews were called to a home off Cooley Drive. She later died at the hospital, as did her unborn child, GPD said.

An autopsy showed the expecting mother died of strangulation, according to investigators. Police connected Sanic to the case.