GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police officers were forced to shoot a man after officials said he pulled a knife out on them after a hit-and-run.

Officials are still gathering information on the situation, which happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of West Avenue at Corner Street. Photos from the scene show heavy police presence in the area.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, medics and police officers went to the corner after getting reports of a hit-and-run. But when the fire department arrived, police said the man they were trying to help pulled a knife out on them for some unknown reason.

A Gainesville Police officer tried to intervene and to deescalate the situation, but when that didn't work, police said officers were forced to "discharged their firearms."

Police said the suspect was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. An officer, meanwhile, was taken "for observation." No other information about the suspect's medical status was available.

The Gainesville Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the case; agents are on the way to the scene.

This is the 65th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year - the second one in just as many days. Sunday night, the Kennesaw Police Department called for the GBI to investigate after a responding officer shot a 31-year-old son in a dispute with his mother.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this story as details develop.

MORE NEWS

A man's dying wish was to help a boy in foster care he never met. It was fulfilled weeks after his death.

Attorney on the run for 7 months in mom's brutal death captured in Nashville

Good Samaritan in Lowe's parking lot shooting, father of two, has died