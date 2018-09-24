GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Gainesville officers are adding another level of security when they respond to high-risk situations.

The department is using thousands of dollars to purchase new vests for every officer, which are capable of stopping rounds from high caliber firearms, such as rifles.

The officers said the new vests won't be worn in all situations. They weigh about 45 pounds. They will use them during high-risk situations such as SWAT standoffs and active shooter scenarios. The vests will become a standard piece of the uniform for the officers.

The goal is to make sure taxpayers don't have to pay a dime to purchase them.

Patrol Officer Justin Seabolt is one of the officers who will wear the new vest. It holds steel rifle plates in the front and back for protection. He already wears a soft body armor vest under his shirt full-time on patrol, but it only offers limited protection to his chest.

"The vest we wear for our 12-hour shift, they're designed specifically to stop handgun rounds. Rifle rounds, they're not going to stop," Seabolt said. "These have steel plates in them which will stop up to a .30 caliber rifle round."

He called the new vests a necessity, after watching officers in other parts of the country respond to mass shooting after mass shooting. He put in a request for the vests about a year ago.

"Some guys on the shift and I have actually talked about, before-hand, purchasing this out of our own funds," he said. "Just so we have it for our own protection."

Now the department has ordered 42 of these vests, one for every uniform patrol officer. It won't cause the city anything, thanks to a grant.

Memos sent to the city council showed Gainesville Police applied for and received the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which assists local law enforcement.

Each vest cost more than $300. The grant will cover the entire bill of the nearly $13,000.

Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said the vests not only protect officers in mass shootings but also the citizens they're rushing to rescue.

"Those officers are going in to protect others, and if those officers take fire and then become a victim, then there is no one to protect everyone else. So first and foremost we need to protect ourselves so we can protect others," he said.

The grant only covers the 42 vests; if they need more in the future, they will have to pay for them or apply for another grant.

