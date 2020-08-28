Gainesville Police search for man accused of aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, other crimes

Police said Michael Wayne Burgess has active warrants for aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, and robbery by intimidation.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police are asking for help finding a man they say assaulted a woman and is now on the run.

Authorities released a "wanted" poster on social media, Friday, telling the public to be on the lookout for Michael Wayne Burgess. Police said Burgess has active warrants for aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, and robbery by intimidation.

Police said he is "known to be transient" and frequents areas near Dawsonville Highway, John Morrow Parkway and Shallowford Road.

Police added that he has several tattoos on his arms including praying hands, a syringe, and faith on his left arm and H.O.P.E. on fingers on his left hand. He also has a half-sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.