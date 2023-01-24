x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Gainesville

Gainesville Police looking for man wanted in connection to armed robbery at bank

Gainesville Police said he's driving a newer model white Ford F-150.

More Videos

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a bank Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the man, pictured below, entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road around 11:15 a.m. Police said the man then held up a gun and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said, adding that no injuries were reported.

GPD said he's driving a newer model white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an online tip or call 911. 

•Bank Robbery Update• Police are looking for a white male driving a newer model Ford F-150. The male entered the...

Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out