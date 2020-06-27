'Shots fired, radio!' | Video shows dramatic moments as Gainesville officer ducks hail of gunfire

The video shows the moment an officer approaches the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Daniel Andrew Smith. Despite 10 to 11 shots fired, no one was injured.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 37-year-old Gainesville man is facing serious charges after police say he opened fire on them on Thursday night. Now, a short clip of body camera video is illustrating at least part of what happened.

Gainesville Police said that they were called to the 1000 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway around 10:30 p.m. There, outside the HomeTowne Studios hotel, encountered an intoxicated person, later identified as Daniel Andrew Smith.

The bodycam video shows what happens in the moments that followed as they attempted to make contact with him.

"Don't. Don't," the officer can be heard saying as he runs toward the silhouette just ahead of him.

What follows are the sounds of gunfire - between 10 and 11 shots before the 13-second video ends.

"Radio, radio," the officer yells in the middle of the hail of bullets. "Shots fired! Shots fired radio!"

The officer first ducks in an alcove before jumping behind a car as the shots continue.

The video provided shows nothing further, however, police said Smith ran from the hotel on foot and was caught a short time later. Despite several shots being fired, police said that no one was injured in those few frightening moments.

Smith has since been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and has been booked into the Hall County jail.