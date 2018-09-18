GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A crossing guard at North Hall High School is being treated at a local hospital after she was hit by a vehicle involved in a wreck.

Now, 11Alive has learned that the wreck may have been caused by a distracted driver.

According to Hall County Schools, the guard, 21-year-old Ashley Parr, was directing traffic out of the school parking lot around 3:45 p.m.

The Georgia State Patrol said Parr motioned for oncoming traffic to stop in order to let cars on the school property off school property and into the roadway. But GSP said 50-year-old Lanier Dudley was distracted by his cellphone and did not see Parr's directives to stop.

As a result, GSP said Dudley hit the left side of a Jeep that had begun to exit the school grounds. The force of the crash caused the Jeep to rotate and hit the crossing guard. The impact threw Parr 10 to 15 feet from the center turn lane.

Hall County EMS took Parr to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries. Neither of the drivers were seriously hurt.

GSP said charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

