Hall County deputies investigate double murder-suicide in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after three adults were found dead in Gainesville Wednesday morning.

Hall County investigators said the three were found in a home along Holland Drive. It is being investigated as a double murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to the home just before 11:30 a.m. and they found two women dead in a bedroom. A man, believed to be responsible for the women's deaths, was found dead in the living room, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Authorities are working to determine the cause of death for the women.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating the motive behind the alleged murders. They are not sharing the names of the victims at this time.