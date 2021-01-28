Hazmat situation shuts down Gainesville roadway

Gainesville Police tweeted that Memorial Park Drive from Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway is currently closed.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville roadway has been shut down due to a hazmat situation.

Gainesville Police tweeted that Memorial Park Drive from Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway is currently closed.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Gainesvile Police department is assisting the Hall County Fire Department with the response. They said, "It appears the Prime Pak building is creating a large scale HAZMAT situation."

The department also said that a liquid nitrogen leak could be the cause and that there are several patients who are "critical."

