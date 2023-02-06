Police search for man who allegedly strangled pregnant Gainesville woman killing her, unborn child

Investigators determined that there was some "suspicion" around the death of 22-year-old Juana Jose. Officers said an autopsy revealed she was strangled to death.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police officials said they are looking for a man who allegedly strangled a woman to death and killed her unborn baby.

Officers were called to a home on Cooley Drive on Jan. 29. Authorities said emergency workers found 22-year-old Juana Jose in need of help.

Jose was then taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators later determined that there was some "suspicion" around the 911 call and Jose's death. Officials said that an autopsy revealed she was strangled to death and was pregnant at the time. They believe 20-year-old Max Rocael Calel Sanic was responsible for her death.

Authorities said Jose’s unborn child died as a result of the murder.

Officials said that officers received warrants to arrest Calel Sanic.

They stated Calel Sanic was a known associate of the 22-year-old mother.

According to authorities with the Gainesville Police Department, Calel Sanic has been charged with malice murder and felony feticide.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Calel Sanic is asked to call 911.

"Please keep the family and friends of Jose and her unborn child in your thoughts and prayers," the police department wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.