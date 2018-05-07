GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A Dacula man is in jail after allegedly biting a 14-year-old girl on the butt at Lake Lanier.

Police arrested Jonathan William Herbert, 30, was arrested around 8:30 pm Wednesday night.

The girl, from Braselton, was with her family on Lanier Islands Parkway when Herbert allegedly swam under water and bit the girl.

Police said there were witnesses to the incident, and that Herbert, who they say was intoxicated at the time, has no known ties to the victim or her family.

Herbert is charged with battery, felony second-degree cruelty to a child, public drunkenness and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

Herbert remained in the Hall County Jail as of Thursday. No bond has been set on the cruelty and sexual battery counts, but a total of $5,830 bond was set on the battery and public drunkenness charges.

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA