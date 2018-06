GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in rural Hall County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to investigate.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive. The GBI confirmed the incident on its Twitter feed.

Immediate inquiries about this morning’s Hall County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation can be directed to Hall County SO. Our public affairs office will issue a press release once details are in. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/ByG24ZMXE0 — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) June 14, 2018

