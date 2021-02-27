Plane crash reported near Gainesville leaves three dead, forces residents out of home

This is a developing story.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Hall County are reporting a plane crash that has closed at least one road in the area as crews arrive.

Gainesville Police said that Memorial Park Road at Cross Street is closed due to a single-engine plane crash. The department is urging drivers to find alternate routes.

Hall County Fire spokesperson Zach Brackett reports that the aircraft crashed into a ravine just north of Memorial Park Drive. Fire crews said they found three adult occupants dead at the scene and said that this matches flight records. The Hall County Sheriff's Office will be handling the death investigation and the victims' bodies are being taken to the Hall County Coroner's Office.

Four adults and one child were also displaced due to fuel falling on their home. They were not injured and have since been referred to the American Red Cross for additional assistance.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that the aircraft, a Cessna 182, crashed about two miles northeast of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport around 6:50 p.m. Based on preliminary information, the agency reports that three people were on the aircraft. The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on the way to Daytona Beach.

Further details on the crash are not yet available including whether there are any injuries or deaths in connection to it. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Bureau will be investigating.