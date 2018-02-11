GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a robbery early Thursday morning.

The Gainesville Police Department posted a photo of the suspect, 33-year-old Brandon Shane Dudley, on its Facebook page.

Officers arrested him shortly after the robbery.

According to authorities, they were called to the CVS on Jesse Jewell Parkway around 1 a.m. The robber came into the store wearing a mask, approached an employee, and demanded money, the police said.

"The perpetrator immediately struck the employee in the head with a knife, lodging it into his head," the Gainesville Police Facebook post said.

Dudley was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

