Crews search for possible drowning victim in Lake Lanier

The incident happened around 6 p.m. and fire officials said they searched for hours before turning over the duties to the DNR and the sheriff's office.
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have ended their search for the night after a reported drowning on Lake Lanier, Sunday afternoon.

According to Hall County Fire Services spokesperson Zachary Brackett, crews were called out to Sunrise Cove Marina around 6 p.m. to the suspected drowning.

The department began searching for the victim and using side-scan sonar in an attempt to find an area to dive. However, after hours of searching, the scene has since been turned over to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the DNR, Mark McKinnon, said the search has been suspended until 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sunrise Cove Marina is located on Lake Lanier west of Oakwood in Hall County. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available 

