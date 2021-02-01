New Year's party shooting near Gainesville leaves one dead, two injured

Detectives believe one victim's husband shot her and another man before taking his own life.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A New Year's party in Hall County has ended in tragedy with one dead and two more injured according to the sheriff's office.

A spokesperson said that Hall County deputies, with assistance from the Gainesville Police Department, were called to 100 Spring Street around 3:15 a.m. to reports of a man shooting inside a building at the address.

Deputies arrived and found three people who had been shot. Two victims, Warner Brock and Jessie Brownlee, were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The third person, Jessie's husband Brian Brownlee, is believed to be the shooter and was found dead of what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.