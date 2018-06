GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities found a dead person inside of a vehicle in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police went to Budgetel Inn around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Corporal Jessica Van, the body is unidentifiable at this time due to the temperatures and environmental factors.

Authorities are expecting to release additional information after the autopsy.

