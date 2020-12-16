Water main break in Gainesville causes outages for shopping centers, residences

While there is no estimated time of when that repairs will be finished, officials said crews are on scene and working to restore services as quickly as possible.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The repair of a water main break in Gainesville has forced water to be turned off to multiple shopping centers and residences, according to officials.

The outages are currently impacting business and homes in the area of Alta Vista Road and John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, as well as Tower Heights Road, according to Gainesville Water Resources.

The outage will impact shopping centers on either side of Alta Vista - including standalone retail stores, plus those residences on Tower Heights Road. Around 100 customers are currently without water, and will be so until repairs are complete.

While there is no estimated time of when that might be, officials said crews are on scene and working to restore services as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, officials said Alta Vista is closed at John Morrow until further notice. Drivers in the area are asked to drive carefully, "and watch for construction workers and equipment during this time."