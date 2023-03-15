65-year-old woman critically hurt after road rage shooting, Gainesville Police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 65-year-old woman is critically hurt after being caught in the line of gunfire during a road rage shooting incident in Gainesville Wednesday morning.
Gainesville Police said they have charged a 26-year-old man in connection to the shooting, who had a 2-year-old in the car at the time.
Authorities said the incident began on Ga. 365, north of Gainesville, between the 26-year-old and another man. The incident escalated and the 26-year-old began firing a handgun at the man at YMCA Drive, according to police.
Multiple shots were fired by the 26-year-old -- hitting the other man. He was shot and drove south into Gainesville, where he pulled over and called the police. Authorities said he had minor injuries.
A 65-year-old woman was hit by one of the fired shots, while she was driving. Gainesville Police said she was taken to the hospital critically injured.
The 26-year-old has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Hall County Jail.
